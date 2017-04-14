Detectives searching for thieves who robbed Tampa man of $6,000 at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Detectives are searching for two suspects accused of following a man from a bank to a grocery store and then robbing him.

Detectives say 65-year-old Eddie Wong was inside the Wells Fargo on W. Hillsborough Avenue, taking out a large sum of cash for an upcoming trip. According to detectives, the suspects, driving a black, Volkswagen CC, followed Wong to the Publix down the road.

“He was definitely followed to the scene. He was approached from behind and they actually knew which pocket the victim had his money in,” said Hillsborough County Detective Chris Freeman.

When Wong got out of his car, he put the cash envelope in his back pocket, because he didn’t want to leave it in his car.

As he was walking through the parking lot to the store, he was attacked from behind.

“It was so fast,” said Wong. “I felt him reach for my pocket, then I turned around and then somehow I ended up on the floor. He was trying for my pocket and I was trying to push him away from that. Meanwhile I was yelling ‘help!’”

The man took off with the envelope, filled with $6,000, and ran to the car the other suspect was driving. They are still on the run.

Detectives are looking for witnesses caught on surveillance video. You can see them pointing at the commotion, but detectives say they didn’t stick around for police to show up.

“They’re all pointing, but they didn’t stick around for us to interview them. They were gone. If we could find those witnesses, it could help solve this case,” said Det. Freeman.

Meanwhile, Wong is still planning to take his trip to visit his wife. She is in New York for an upcoming surgery.

The suspects are described as two black males. One is 5’9″, in his 20s with dreadlocks. If you have any information that could help, call Crimestoppers.