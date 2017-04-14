Egg hunts around Central Alabama for weekend of April 14TH

Related Coverage Enjoy your Easter candy with a healthy twist this year

Are you looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Here’s a list of Easter Egg Hunts for the weekend of April 15th and 16th.

Saturday:

The Easter Bunny is coming to Birmingham Zoo. You can enjoy breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday. You will need to make reservations for this event. Organizers say you can enjoy a scrambled egg and sausage breakfast with orange juice and coffee at the Kudzoo Cafe’. The price is $30 for non-members for adults and $25 for kids. The price for members is $25 for adults and $20 for kids.

You are invited to Birmingham’s biggest Easter Egg Hunt at the Birmingham Zoo. Join the Easter Bunny and his friends on Saturday. The children’s eggs hunts are free for members and included in admission for non-members. The Adult egg hunt is $20 to enter. The egg hunt schedule is 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. for ages newborn to five years old, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.for children age six to 12, 11:45 a.m. for the adult egg hunt, 12:30 p.m.- 1 p.m for ages newborn to five, and 1:30 – 2 p.m. for ages 6-12.

The 12th annual Giant Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday at the Solid Rock Church. The church is located on Pinson Valley Parkway. Organizers say there will be 45,000 eggs and each will have a piece of candy in it. There will also be four different age egg hunts, cash prizes for teenagers and adults and food. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

There will be an egg-citing online auction to benefit the Birmingham Zoo. Organizers say there will be 14 specifically-designed ostrich eggs that have been painted, drawn or sculpted to show animals, landscapes and patterns. You will need to register and bid. The event begins at 2 p.m.