Firefighters will walk from Northport to Children’s of Alabama–62 miles in 24 hours–for kids with cancer

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Northport firefighters are walking for a good cause. On April 28th, firefighters will walk from Northport Fire Station 2 to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. The 62-mile walk is being done in 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer.

Some firefighters will even be in full gear. If that sounds familiar, you might have seen our coverage from Nov. 2016 about Northport firefighter Manuel Jiminez who was training to run the St. Jude’s Marathon in full gear. Despite his heartbreak, doctors forced him out of the 26-mile run at mile 22 after he fractured his tibia around mile 15.

Jimenez has a well-documented history of helping others outside of his job as a first responder. He says he was inspired to do this walk after he learned about Angel Eaton. She died last year at 18 years old after battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. 30 percent of the funds will be donated to Angel’s Hope in her memory, and 70 percent will go to Children’s Hospital.

