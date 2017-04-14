Following resignation, former governor’s hometown questions welcome sign message

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Welcome signs that have stood along the city limits of Columbiana are suddenly the talk of the town.

The wooden signs read “Columbiana Welcomes You; Home to Governor Robert Bentley.”

Bentley was born and raised just outside of Columbiana, where he still owns property.

Nancy, who declined to give her last name, said she attended Shelby County High School with Bentley.

“(Bentley) was a fine person in school. I was real pleased when he first got governor,” Nancy said. “But then, disappointment.”

Focus has shifted toward the signs this week, after a long scandal ended in Bentley’s resignation Monday.

“I think (the sign) should be taken down because (Bentley’s) disappointed everybody,” Nancy said.

To others, the sign does not change what the city is all about.

“I don’t see no difference in it,” said Reverend Larry Truss.

Jason Pickett also does not believe the sign should be changed.

“Columbiana’s a great city,” Pickett said. “It’s very small. It’s very quiet and you know, it’s a good place to live.”

Columbiana’s mayor, Stancil Handley, told the Shelby County Reporter that he has no plans to change or remove the signs.