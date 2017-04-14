Mayor Bell responds to concerns about superintendent candidates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell and School Board President Wardine Alexander have responded to growing pressure from parents concerned about the five superintendent candidates.

One group of parents protested in front of the school board earlier this week. They have questioned why none of the final candidates are from Alabama, and Mayor Bell and President Alexander have similar concerns.

The Mayor held a press conference calling for the school board to be more transparent with the qualifications of the candidates. He urged them to reflect on previous efforts to replace the superintendent.

“I think that there needs to be a real consideration as to what have we done in the past that has not led us to have a strong school system,” Bell said. “And how do we get away from being on that cycle of bringing in superintendents, keeping them for a period of time. The school system is not given a lengthy period to implement whatever programs are in place.”

Bell says he has received about 40 phone calls just from the past turnover in Birmingham school leadership. Knowing that none of the current candidates are from the state, he says something needs to change.

President Alexander says she was shocked that all of the candidates were from out of state, but she says she trusts the process.

Concerned parents will have another opportunity to share their concerns in a town hall meeting on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the central office. There will be three school board members there to meet with them in the auditorium.