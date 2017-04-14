Rachel on the Road: Hot Diggity Dogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

This hole in the wall is far from ordinary. Hot Diggity Dogs take a creative spin on the typical mustard, ketchup, relish dog you may be used to. The owner, Tom Bagby, says “you look like a gambler, get in there and try it. You can mustard and ketchup on a hot dog at home. I’m more than happy to do that for you here, but suns out, let’s live a little bit.”

All of the hot dogs are made with 100% kosher beef or tofu. Before or after a ball game, this place is a home run when it comes to hot dogs. For a link to the menu, click here then scroll down.

If you don’t see one that appeals to you, don’t worry, you can create your own. “I haven’t come up with nearly as crazy ideas as some people,” Bagby said. “Some people put up combinations that I wouldn’t even think of like swiss cheese, ginger and mayo. I’m like alright. I’ll make it, but none of that sounds like it’s going to work for me. Hey, if they eat it up, and that’s what they want, more power to them!”

As soon as the doors opened at 11am, this joint was packed out! One of the customers said he’s been there at least 300 times. “It’s almost indescribable,” Jason Hamric said. “It’s that good and not your traditional hot dog.”

Hot Diggity Dogs is also the only hot dog spot in Avondale and the Birmingham area open late night.

The restaurant is located at 430 41st Street South Suite B Birmingham, AL 35222. Hours of operation: Tuesday – Thursday 11am to midnight and Friday/Saturday 11am to 1am.