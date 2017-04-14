Retired coal mine workers are worried about losing health care coverage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT)- Retired coal mine employees say their health care coverage is in jeopardy. The miners said they could lose insurance at the end of the month if the Mine Protection Act is not passed.

A group of women in Central are part of the United Mine Workers of America, and used to work for Walter Energy at the mine before the company filed for bankruptcy in 2015. These woman continued to get their health insurance, but Larry Spencer vice president of UMWA said that could be in jeopardy at the end of the month unless the Mine Protection Act is passed.

“Our coal miners will lose their health coverage April 30th. Congress needs to vote for this bill and pass this bill to keep insurance in place from this point forward, the funding for the Mine Protection Act would come from mine reclamation fund,” said Spencer.

Delma Battle worked as a laborer with Walter Energy for 35 years.

“I am caught between a rock and hard place, I am not 65, I am caught, we were promised health insurance and lifetime pension card so that’s what I am looking for. I am a diabetic and I need my medical at all times,” said Battle.

Dale Fisher worked at Walter Energy as mining machine operator. She worked 30 years.

“I operated the machine that cut the coal out of the face,” said Fisher.

Fisher said, “Either this week or next week we will get cancelation notices that we won’t have health care anymore. We need a permanent fix, and that’s what this Miners Protection Act is all about,” said Fisher.

Spencer said legislature could vote on the Mine Protection Act by the end of the month.