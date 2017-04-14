The Latest: Sheriffs say Wisconsin fugitive had guns nearby

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on a man wanted for stealing guns and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Law enforcement officials who arrested a fugitive wanted in the theft of guns from a Wisconsin store and who made unspecified attack threats in a rambling manifesto say they found firearms near his campsite.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski at 6 a.m. Friday near Readstown, Wisconsin. The Vernon County and Richland County sheriff offices say multiple law enforcement agencies established a perimeter overnight around where Jakubowski was camping after a property owner reported him.

Readstown is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Officials say they arrested Jakubowski without incident, but found firearms nearby.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he stole 18 firearms from a gun store and mailed an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

9:45 a.m.

The Wisconsin property owner who found the man who was at the center of an intense manhunt says the fugitive was cordial when he confronted him camping on his farm.

Dozens of federal, state and local officers have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store near Janesville and stole 18 firearms and mailed a threatening manifesto to the White House.

Jakubowski was discovered on farmland in Vernon County late Thursday, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Jeffrey Gorn tells The Associated Press he was driving his four-wheeler on his property when he spotted a man camping.

Gorn says he didn’t realize he was the subject of the manhunt. Gorn, a retired high school counselor, says he talked to the man for about an hour and never once felt threatened. He says the man he later learned was Jakubowski was angry with society in general, but never raised his voice.

Gorn returned to his house and called sheriff’s officials.

8:15 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store and sending President Donald Trump an anti-government manifesto has been arrested in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. Friday near Readstown, Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was captured without incident.

Readstown is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski wrote a 161-page manifesto in which he detailed a long list of grievances against the government and spoke of plans to launch attacks with the 18 firearms he allegedly stole.

7:51 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a letter threatening Easter attacks on churches in Wisconsin purportedly sent by the subject of a manhunt accused of stealing weapons and sending a rambling manifesto to the White House.

The letter mailed by someone claiming to be Joseph Jakubowski threatens unspecified violence on Sunday at churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Rock County sheriff’s officials are trying to determine if the letter is authentic.

Jakubowski is accused of stealing 18 guns from a store near Janesville April 4. Officials believe the 32-year-old man also wrote an anti-government manifesto indicating his dislike for religion and a desire to carry out unspecified attacks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Scott Walker has canceled his annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday while Jakubowski remains at large.