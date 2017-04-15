Death Investigation: Two bodies recovered in Lake Tuscaloosa

By Published:
WIAT-Tim Reid

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT): Two missing bodies have been recovered after a search in Lake Tuscaloosa, Captain Kip Hart of Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide confirms. 2 women, ages 34 and 41 were recovered around 12:40am.

Captain Hart says the search started Friday evening. The husband of the 34 year old woman grew nervous after his wife left earlier in the morning to go sunbathing with friends and had not returned home for dinner.

This is an active investigation. CBS42 will update with new as information becomes available.

 

 

