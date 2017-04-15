Greater Birmingham Humane Society hosting Easter Adoption Special

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s spring and with the nice weather, you’ll want a dog or cat to enjoy the beautiful days with. There’s no better time to find your new furry friend than now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

GBHS is hosting an Easter Adoption Special this weekend. Cats and dogs that are six months old and younger are $30. Pets that are older than six months are $15.

There are plenty of animals in all ages, colors, and sizes for you to choose from. All pets are neutered or spayed and fully vetted before they go home with you.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is located at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham. They can be reached at (205) 942-1211.

If you’d like to check out the selection beforehand, click here for the GBHS website. You can also find adoptable pets, like David the Dog, by clicking here. Don’t forget to stay up to date on all of the GBHS events and adoptions specials through their social media links here and here.

