Male killed, suspect still on the loose after shooting in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala (WIAT) — A male is deceased after suffering a gun shot wound, says Sgt. Jesse Bell of Midfield Police.

Bell says the victim was driven to a parking lot at 1433 Woodward Road but the shooting occurred in a different location.

Midfield Police have identified the suspect as Andre Goldsmith IV of Libscomb. Goldsmith maybe driving a black 1996 Chevy Monte Carlo with tinted windows. Midfield officers also say the windows may be shot out of the vehicle.

Officers say Goldsmith should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Goldsmith you are asked to contact Midfield Police at 205-923-7575.