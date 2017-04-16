Mother of infant shot speaks about shooting

Related Coverage Teens, infant shot during carnival at Center Point church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A child less than a year old who was shot in Center Point was released from Children’s Hospital today. Her mother, Danetris Caves, spoke exclusively to CBS42 News.

Her daughter, Karleigh Caves, will be one year old in three days. Caves said she wasn’t with her daughter at the carnival and she was terrified when she got the phone call.

“I almost passed out. I had got real weak and dizzy and I’m calling my mom crying, screaming through the phone. She don’t know what I’m saying cause I can’t talk cause I’m crying so bad. It was just so scary, like the worst thing that could ever happen to me, imagine that my baby could be dead or even harmed. I just couldn’t imagine that,” said Danetris Caves.

