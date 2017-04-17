2 in Gadsden charged with trafficking meth

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two arrests were made in a two-month-long investigation in Etowah County. Joshua Green and Candace Phan have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Officials executed a search warrant on Macedonia Road and found approximately 350 grams of methamphetamine, along with over $16 thousand dollars in cash.

According to the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

“We believe these two were responsible for distributing a lot of meth in the Etowah County area,” Deputy Commander Phil Sims said. “Our agents worked very hard on this case in shutting down this dealer.”

Green and Phat were arrested and transported to the Etowah County Detention Center. Their bond was set at $50 thousand dollars on the trafficking charge.