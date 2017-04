BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of what could possibly be a shooting at the Discount Meat Market at 1836 Jefferson Avenue Southwest, according to those at the scene.

Several vehicles from the department are at the scene and at this time, it is an active investigation. There is no official word on the situation from the department at this time.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.