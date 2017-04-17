Dreams on Wings for terminally ill children flying again soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dreams on Wings will take off again soon from the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event gives terminally ill children a chance to take a ride in an airplane or helicopter around the city.

Children and parents can enjoy games, refreshment and music during the day. The kids are flown in one of a variety of aircraft donated by volunteer pilots so they can experience the same thrills that pilots love.

The children and their immediate family get to enjoy a 45-minute flight around the city at no cost. The entire event is paid for through donations from sponsors and pilots donating their time, aircraft and fuel.

Dreams on Wings will be held Saturday, May 13th at Hangar 8 at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. It all starts at 9 that morning. Parents can sign their children up by clicking here. You can also email dreamsonwingsbhm@gmail.com or call (205) 417-7003.