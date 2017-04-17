eCO Savings Race: Team Wright final semester progress report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — As the Wright’s eCO Savings Race journey comes to an end, Kenyonia says she can practically smell the finish line! The couple has not been to a restaurant since September 10th, 2016. That is almost 8 months without any fast food. Along with not eating any meals out, the Wrights have made many sacrifices to help them reach their financial goals.

“But hey. It’s worth it. Anything that is worth fighting for, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be challenging. It will not come to you easy. But you’ve got to look down the road and see what the end is going to bring,” Randle said.

Most of all, the couple is thankful for their experiences with the eCO Credit Union.

“It has really opened my eyes to what eCO does,” said Kenyonia. “I have banked here, but I didn’t know they give so much. I didn’t know they were in the communities so much. I didn’t know they did all these extra things. I didn’t know they did scholarships. It’s really opened my eyes to the reason why I bank here. When I see [eCO Credit Union] giving and giving and giving and sharing and giving and sharing and giving, it makes me understand and know that this is a good place to keep my money because I what they are doing with it.”

And when it comes to winning or losing the final race, Randle says that they have “already won with the information we’ve gotten that has so much value.”

The Wright’s have checked a lot of financial goals off their list this season:

1. They’ve created a $2,000 emergency fund

2. Paid off all of their debts except for mortgage and one credit card

3. They are also completely sticking to a budget.

The Wrights are also teaching Financial Peace classes at their church so they can share what they’ve learned throughout the Savings Race.

Tune to CBS42 on May 8th to see who wins the eCO Savings Race 5th edition and walks away with the $10,000 grand prize!

