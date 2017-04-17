Florida man in town for wedding, funeral dies in crash

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night.

According to the Jefferson County coroner, the victim was driving west in the 1200 block of Bankhead Highway when his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

58-year-old Nelson Cook of Jacksonville, Florida was killed after he struck two oncoming vehicles with his Chevy Malibu. The coroner says Cook was in town for a wedding and a funeral.

He died at the scene just after 11 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.

 

