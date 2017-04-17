Handcuffed suspect manages to steal Anniston police car

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — A man has been captured after he allegedly stole an Anniston Police Department car and led officers on a chase.

Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham tells local media the incident happened Sunday evening when a handcuffed suspect in the back of a patrol car manipulated his handcuffs, slipped through the car’s glass window divider and got into the driver’s seat. The suspect took off and a chase began.

The pursuit went on I-20 westbound and ended at exit 156, near Pell City.

The suspect was arrested. The patrol car had minor damage but no other vehicle damage was reported. Nobody was hurt.

Further information hasn’t been released.