SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County mother went to court today to face reckless murder charges in the death of her toddler son.

Police say Sommer Wilford crashed her car outside a bank in Alabaster in February 2014. When firefighters arrived, the car was on fire.

The crew found the body of her 20-month-old son, Jayden, inside the car after controlling the flames. Officials say Wilford did not tell first responders her child was inside the car.