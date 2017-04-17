New Alabaster school could rival others in the state

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Alabaster is building a high school that would hold more than two thousand students and have over 100 classrooms.

The school will also have a theater and a career academy. It will be one of the first schools in the state in which every science classroom is a science lab classroom.

The superintendent of Alabaster City Schools, Dr. Wayne Vickers, says the school will be a representation of the community.

“In order to be competitive and have a quality education system, your high school has to mirror what we represent which is a quality city, excellent school board and a great community,” Vickers said.

The city is monitoring the construction process and hopes to have the school ready by next year.