Paws of the Week: April 17-23, 2017

(CBS42 Community) — April is National Heartworm Awareness month. Did you know that dogs can get heartworms just from mosquito bites? That’s why we’ve partnered with Ceva Animal Health- Nature Vet to bring you the Paws of the Week! This mosquito repellant is made for dogs and is a great addition to your current care plan for a double defense against heartworms.

The Paws of the Week segment highlights dogs and cats that have been at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and might have trouble finding homes. Please help us find Ollie, Betsy, Mim, and Tazer loving forever homes.

FEATURED DOGS:

Ollie – This precious girl is a hound/lab mix that is about 6-months-old. Ollie is having trouble getting adopted because she is so afraid and shy in the shelter setting. She needs a loving family to rescue her ASAP!

Betsy –You can’t help but smile when you look at this 45lb beagle mix. She is 6-year-old and if you look closely, we think you can see her smiling. This happy dog is looking for a home where she can get plenty of exercise to work off some of her extra weight.

FEATURED CATS:

Mim – is an adorable 3.5lb tabby kitten. She is only 9-weeks old! Mim is looking for a loving home where she can run and play outside of a cage.

Tazer – this beautiful boy is blessed with soft gray and white colors. He is about 5-years-old and 12lbs. Unfortunately, Tazer was declawed on all four feet by his previous owners. That means he has no way to defend himself, so he must be for someone looking for an indoor cat.

PRO ADOPTION TIPS: Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm). During the weekend, they can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today!