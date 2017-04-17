Police: Child, mother strangled to death by man in suburban Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with felony murder in the strangle death of a woman and her 2-year-old son at a home in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera says 32-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested at a gas station after the incident Sunday night. The mother died Monday morning at a local hospital a day after her son’s death.

Pihera says the homeowner told police that Williams is his son and the suspect choked the child and women who was renting a room at the home. Police say the homeowner was working outside on a car during the incident.

Williams was taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and being held without bond. It’s unclear if Williams has an attorney.

The names of the two victims have not been released.