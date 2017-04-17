‘Showtime at the Apollo’ to be weekly Fox series next season

FILE- In this Feb. 11, 2004 file photo, contestants in the Apollo Theater's Amateur Night wait on stage while the audience chooses a winner by popular applause, at the Apollo Theater in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. The Apollo will hold auditions for its 2016 Amateur Night competition at New Orleans' Essence Festival on Friday, July 1, and Saturday July 2, 2016. They will also hold a separate online contest from Monday, July 11 to Friday, Aug. 5. One winner will be chosen from New Orleans and four from video submissions based on online voting. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network says it has picked up “Showtime at the Apollo” as a one-hour weekly series set to debut next season. The show will feature as its host Steve Harvey, who presided over two “Apollo” specials earlier this season.

Performers on those specials included John Legend, Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh, Chaka Khan and Flo Rida.

Along with more guest stars, the upcoming series will feature elements from the Apollo’s legendary Amateur Night, the live talent competition now in its 82nd year.

The Apollo Theater launched the careers of legendary artists including James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill and The Jackson Five.

