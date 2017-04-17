South Titusville neighborhood push for crime prevention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– With home after home going up in flames in Ensley, people in a nearby area are trying to prevent this from happening in their community.

A group of people called the “Men in Ensley” started to patrol the streets to try about put a stop to the suspected arson fires a few weeks ago. When they were out there, it seemed to be working because there were no fires. But, when they stopped patrolling, the fires started ago.

Iva Williams saw what worked with the group and wanted to translate that to his neighborhood.

People in the South Titusville neighborhood are being asked to do their part to keep their community from experiencing the same extent of fires and crime. People will do random patrols. And even if you don’t want to go to that extent, you are asked to keep your porch light on at night to try and deter crime, especially if you live near a vacant home.