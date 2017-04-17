Superintendent candidate for Birmingham City Schools withdraws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Timothy Gadson III from Wisconsin withdrew his name from consideration for superintendent of Birmingham City Schools.

This comes as many people in the community are upset none of the five finalists for superintendent are from Alabama. One group voiced their concern in a protest outside of the Board of Education last week.

There will be a town hall today to discuss the search for the new superintendent. It starts at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the Birmingham City Schools central office downtown.

All concerned parents and employees are encouraged to attend.

