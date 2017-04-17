Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with 6 robberies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that is wanted in connection with a string of robberies that occurred between Tuscaloosa and Northport, according to a release from the department.

Levante Tyrone Jones, 24, of Northport, Ala. is wanted on six counts of First Degree Robbery. Jones, who is also known as Squirt, is reportedly considered armed and dangerous by the police.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Jones’s whereabouts to call Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.