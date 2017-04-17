Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with 6 robberies

By Published: Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that is wanted in connection with a string of robberies that occurred between Tuscaloosa and Northport, according to a release from the department.

Levante Tyrone Jones, 24, of Northport, Ala. is wanted on six counts of First Degree Robbery. Jones, who is also known as Squirt, is reportedly considered armed and dangerous by the police.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Jones’s whereabouts to call Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s