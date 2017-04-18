Alabama Senate votes to allow concealed carry of handguns without a permit

Courtesy: Shutterstock

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Senate has voted to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a permit.

Senators approved the bill on a 25-to-8 vote this afternoon, and now the bill moves to the house.

Melissa Baisden knows a lot about firearms.  She and her husband own Plus One Tactical Advantage gun store in Cottondale.

Baisden was glad when she found out the senate had passed legislation allowing gun owners to carry concealed handguns without a permit

“So it simplifies the ability for the average everyday citizen to understand what’s legal and what’s not legal while transporting that firearm,” Baisden said.

