ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Anniston Police Department, 39-year-old Kevin Woodrow is missing.

He was last seen on April 6th wearing a brown jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans. According to his family, he is diabetic and has a history of mental problems.

***MISSING***Kevin Woodrow 39, of Anniston was last seen on April 6th. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket,… https://t.co/qnITFc8H7p — Anniston Police Dept (@AnnistonPD) April 18, 2017

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Anniston Police.