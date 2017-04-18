B- Active Plan kicks off Tuesday, April 18th at Railroad Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Interested in biking or walking to work? Let The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham know your thoughts today from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Main Pavilion in Railroad Park.

“What we want to be able to do is make bicycling, and walking feel more comfortable to everybody so that you can ditch your car keys and be able to bike to work, just for commuting, recreation, or running errands,” said Project Manager, Lindsay Puckett.

The planning commission wants your input on improving cycling and walking routes between major areas in the Birmingham region.

“We would like for you to go to our website, b-activeplan.com. You can take an online survey. There’s an online mapping tool. And most importantly, come out to Railroad Park this afternoon for our kickoff event, “ Puckett said.

Hunter Garrison lives in East Birmingham in the Crestwood area. Improving bike lanes and trails would make a huge difference in his commute.

“It’s attractive. People want to have options. I don’t bike to work every day. Some days I drive. But it’s about giving people the opportunity to bike. It’s nice. When I want a little more exercise, or it’s a nice day, I’ll bike into work,” Garrison said. “Bike lanes are important because they create a safe space for cyclists. And it also gives that for cars. A lot of times, cars don’t want to pass cyclists. They’re a little nervous. But if you have a bike lane, the cyclist can say, ‘Oh, I feel safe here, you know. This is my space.’ And the car knows that they don’t cross that line and they can pass safely.”

So help make it easier to walk and bike around the Birmingham area by coming to Railroad Park today from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm. Everyone who participates will receive a free t-shirt.

If you cannot make it to the event this evening, be sure to fill out the online survey.