Chief Roper & BPD walk Loveman Village

Related Coverage 1 dead after shootout in Loveman Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police continued its efforts to reduce violent crimes in the city with Operation Eagle by doing a unity walk through Loveman Village.

Just four days ago, crime held that community hostage, “this is the site of our last homicide, so we think it’s important that we communicate and talk and let them know we need a partnership with them and that they can call us,” said Chief A.C. Roper.

Resident Patricia Mines said the answer to the residents call for help came a bit too late, “it done happened, a lot of folks try to put their hand in the pot, but it was too late, there ain’t know sense in coming around here on the scene, it’s done and it’s over with, you cant bring him back, he wont come back,” Mines said.

Last Friday, their community was lined with yellow police tape, “boom, boom, boom, boom, I ain’t never heard it like that before, I just knew somebody had got shot,” Tangela Richardson recalled the day the shooting happened.

That shootout claimed the life of a teenager known as “JJ” – that left many questioning the role of police in their community.

“Well the thing is we cant give up, and so I come to this community quite often, whenever there is a break in the calendar, we’ll ride around and talk to people,” Chief Roper said. “We came out Friday – and so building trust takes time.”

Residents said they want things to change, “just patrol a little bit more and get out and walk,” Mines suggested.

But how much a difference would it make? “I think it would a lot, you know because today you see them patrolling and everybody just vanished,” said resident Dorothy Boswell.

Birmingham Police is at the mid point of Operation Eagle – they said it is working thanks to the support of citizens.