Dave and Busters is coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover will be home to the first Dave and Busters in Alabama.

The Hoover City Council approved an application for the restaurant. The new facility is expected to be in the Galleria near the food court.

City leaders call the restaurant a welcomed addition to the city.

“We’re just honored to have a company that’s fun and exciting, innovative, and forward thinking coming to Hoover,” Mike Shaw of Hoover City Council said. “We’re very proud that Dave and Busters has chosen us.”

The city says construction will start this summer. The restaurant is expected to open by the summer of 2018.