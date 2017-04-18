Daycare bill vote delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– Lawmakers delay voting on a bill that may impact you child’s daycare. Right now churches are exempt from being licensed and regulated by the state. The bill would get rid of that exemption.

ABC Child Development Center in Homewood is housed in a church and could be exempt, but the owner chooses to get a license. That means they are inspected by DHR every year and must meet strict requirements. Right now, there is no state oversight to make sure exempt religious facilities are following the same guidelines.

While many may be doing that already, one daycare owner says she’d rather be safe than sorry especially dealing with children.

Some church daycares have spoken out against this legislation.

To check if a daycare is licensed, visit: http://dhr.alabama.gov/daycare/daycare_search.aspx