Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Helena police cruiser

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is charged with driving under the influence, after Helena Police say he crashed into a school resource officer’s cruiser Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 in front of Helena Intermediate School, according to Chief Pete Folmar. Folmar said the officer, Philip Richards, was directing traffic at the time.

No one was hurt.

Folmar said an investigation revealed that the driver, Nathan Bowden, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

“After 20– almost 23 years in law enforcement, I can tell you that DUIs happen everywhere, all the time,” Folmar said.

“I was shocked! I can’t believe that– especially this time of day,” said Kimberly Wilson, who owns Primrose School, a preschool across the street from Helena Intermediate. “It’s really scary, with the kids. There’s so many, with our school, the intermediate school, and then there’s buses coming up and down for the high school and elementary school around the corner. There’s a lot of children on this road, every morning.”

Wilson said in the wake of the crash, she plans to remind parents to be extremely cautious on the road.

Folmar agrees, that Tuesday’s incident can serve as a good reminder be careful.

“Be aware of what’s going on around you,” Folmar said. “Because it’s not always about how you’re driving. It’s also about driving defensively and avoiding things that are caused by other drivers.”

According to Kenneth Adams, the communications supervisor at the Helena Police Department, Bowden will be eligible to post his $1,000 bond to be released from the Helena City Jail at 7:30 Tuesday evening, 12 hours after his booking.

Richards returned to work at Helena Intermediate after the incident.

A vice principal at Helena Intermediate declined to comment on camera, but told CBS 42 that she and the staff are grateful for Richards and HPD, adding that the staff treated Richards to lunch Tuesday.