Experts push water safety following kayak death

(WIAT)- An investigation is underway after an Alabaster man dies after falling off his kayak on Easter Sunday. It happened on Catoma Creek in Hunter Hill Park in Montgomery. Alabama State Troopers Marine Patrol division said the victim has been identified 64 year old Michael Lawrence Williams.

Law enforcement wants to remind people to be careful on the water.

Jacob Penuel has been kayaking for more than 20 years. He said you always need to be prepared.

“Have a helmet, life jacket, friends, and a whistle,” said Penuel.

He said to be aware of the current along with debris and branches.

“You will hear people talking about strainers. If a branch grabs you it can just hold you there, it makes it hard to get to the surface the current can push you down underneath,” said Penuel.

William Wells is the operations manager at Alabama Outdoors. He loves to kayak, but wants to remind people of snakes when out on the water.

“Copper heads or water moccasins are piousness or venomous you want to watch out for them you could get bit by them you need to figure out how to get to any emergency area to get some help,” said Wells.