Governor Ivey moves US Senate special election date

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to move the special election for the vacant US senate seat. The new schedule sets the primary for August 15, 2017, the runoff on September 26, 2017, and the general election on December 12. 2017.

“I promised to steady our ship of state. This means following the law, which clearly states the people should vote for a replacement US Senator as soon as possible,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The new US Senate special election dates this year are a victory for the rule of law.”

Governor Ivey says the decision to move the date up almost a year was not rushed.

“This is not a hastily-made decision. I consulted legal counsel, the finance director, Speaker McCutcheon, Senate President Del Marsh, and both budget chairmen since the cost to the General Fund could be great,” Ivey said. “However, following the law trumps the expense of a special election.”

The governor will hold a news conference today at 12 p.m. at the Capitol.