Judge orders Auburn to let white nationalist Spencer speak

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term “alternative right,” is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled Auburn University must let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus.

A lawyer involved in the case on Spencer’s side, Sam Dickson, says the decision by U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins means Spencer can appear at the student union as originally planned Tuesday night.

Auburn had no immediate comment.

The ruling came during a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Auburn’s refusal to let the talk occur. Dickson filed the suit on behalf of Cameron Padgett, identified as an Atlanta-area resident who rented an auditorium for Spencer’s talk.

Both Spencer supporters and opponents are expected to attend, and police say they’re establishing a protest zone.

