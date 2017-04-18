The BJCTA will host meetings to discuss development plan

By Published:
(WIAT 42/Wil Raines)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority  (BJCTA) will host a series of meetings to discuss its Transit Development Plan (TDP).

The TDP calls for the BJCTA to restructure routes, improve existing service, and leverage technology.

Representatives from BJCTA will be present at the meetings to answer questions. They will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next few weeks.
Thursday, April 20, 2017- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Don Hawkins Recreation Center
8920 Roebuck Blvd.
Birmingham, AL 35206

Tuesday, April 25, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Bessemer Recreation Center
100- 14th Street South HWY 150
Bessemer, Alabama 35020

Thursday, April 27, 2017- 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 p.m.
Birmingham Police Dept. – West Precinct Community Conference Room
2236 47th Street Ensley
Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tuesday, May 2, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
1300 24th Street North
Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Thursday, May 4, 2017- 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Pratt City Public Library
509 Dugan Avenue
Birmingham, Alabama 35214

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s