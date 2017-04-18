The BJCTA will host meetings to discuss development plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will host a series of meetings to discuss its Transit Development Plan (TDP).

The TDP calls for the BJCTA to restructure routes, improve existing service, and leverage technology.

Representatives from BJCTA will be present at the meetings to answer questions. They will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next few weeks.

Thursday, April 20, 2017- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Don Hawkins Recreation Center

8920 Roebuck Blvd.

Birmingham, AL 35206

Tuesday, April 25, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bessemer Recreation Center

100- 14th Street South HWY 150

Bessemer, Alabama 35020

Thursday, April 27, 2017- 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 p.m.

Birmingham Police Dept. – West Precinct Community Conference Room

2236 47th Street Ensley

Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tuesday, May 2, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

St. James Missionary Baptist Church

1300 24th Street North

Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Thursday, May 4, 2017- 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pratt City Public Library

509 Dugan Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35214