The BJCTA will host meetings to discuss development plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will host a series of meetings to discuss its Transit Development Plan (TDP).
The TDP calls for the BJCTA to restructure routes, improve existing service, and leverage technology.
Representatives from BJCTA will be present at the meetings to answer questions. They will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next few weeks.
Thursday, April 20, 2017- 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Don Hawkins Recreation Center
8920 Roebuck Blvd.
Birmingham, AL 35206
Tuesday, April 25, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Bessemer Recreation Center
100- 14th Street South HWY 150
Bessemer, Alabama 35020
Thursday, April 27, 2017- 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 p.m.
Birmingham Police Dept. – West Precinct Community Conference Room
2236 47th Street Ensley
Birmingham, Alabama 35208
Tuesday, May 2, 2017- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
1300 24th Street North
Birmingham, Alabama 35234
Thursday, May 4, 2017- 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Pratt City Public Library
509 Dugan Avenue
Birmingham, Alabama 35214