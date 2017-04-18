Trio arrested, suspected of multiple robberies

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department say they have arrested three people believed to be behind multiple robberies around the city.

According to police, the suspects allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at 161 Oxmoor Ct. The suspects then used his stolen debit card at a Chevron gas station on 6th Ave SW.

The trio consists of David Palmer Jr., Thomas Strother, and Felicia Cotton. Strother was also charged with robbery in the 1st from another case on March 13th on Highland Ave.

All three suspects are in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

