16-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Ensley fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charges with arson in one of the recent Ensley fires, according to a release from Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The fire with which the teenager was charged took place at 1600 49th Street in Ensley on Tuesday afternoon. At this time, police have not stated if this fire is related to the other suspicious fires that have taken place in that area.

Police and fire investigators are continuing to look into other fires that have taken place nearby, and have asked anyone with any information to call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.