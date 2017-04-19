Alabaster Police offers free self-defense courses this summer

By Published:

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department is offering summer courses on self-defense.  The sessions are free and teach women and children techniques on how to defend themselves when faced with a threat.

Two instructors who are certified will be administering the sessions.  R.A.D., or Rape Aggression Defense, provides knowledge on techniques such as voice control, body language and self-defense moves that could protect someone from an attacker.

This is the fifth year and officers say that the classes fill up quickly.  If you are interested in registering or finding out more information, visit the Alabaster Police Department’s website.

