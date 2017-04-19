Avondale Mills smokestack worker pleads guilty to explosive charges

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The contractor who was almost killed while knocking down the old Avondale Mills smokestack pleaded guilty to federal explosive charges.

54-year-old Tim Phifer was charged with failing to record the acquisition of explosives and improperly storing them.

Phifer toppled the smokestack with his backhoe after an explosive charge didn’t work back in November of 2015.

Phifer had a valid federal explosive license through ATF at the time of the demolition, but investigators later learned that his state permit had expired.

Phifer is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14th.