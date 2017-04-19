Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Interviews set for today

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Four candidates for Birmingham City Schools’ superintendent wil be interviewed today at the Central Office.

Dr. Garrett Brundage, Dr. Lisa Herring, Dr. Ronnie Dotson and Dr. Regina Thompson, are the finalists.

The school board will live stream the interviews. Click here to learn more about how you can watch.

 

The interviews will go as followed:

Dr. Brundage- Assistant superintendent of administrative services for Rockdale County Public Schools.  9 a.m.

Dr. Herring- chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, KY. 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Dotson- superintendent of Carter County School District in Grayson, KY. 1 p.m.

Dr. Thompson- chief of teaching and learning for Richland County School District One in Blythewood, SC. 2:30 P.M.

