Fairfield mayor holds press conference addressing video of officer reportedly punching citizen

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fairfield held a press conference to respond to a video that allegedly shows a Fairfield detective hitting a citizen in the face outside of a Citgo gas station on Wednesday.

Fairfield Mayor Edward May II told the press that he has seen the video, and the officer has been part of the department for 10 years. The officer has been suspended without pay, and investigation will be conducted by Internal Affairs at Fairfield Police.

The man in the video is speaking out against the department, and you can hear what he had to say on the CBS42 News at 5 and 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s