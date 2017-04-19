Fairfield mayor holds press conference addressing video of officer reportedly punching citizen

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fairfield held a press conference to respond to a video that allegedly shows a Fairfield detective hitting a citizen in the face outside of a Citgo gas station on Wednesday.

Fairfield Mayor Edward May II told the press that he has seen the video, and the officer has been part of the department for 10 years. The officer has been suspended without pay, and investigation will be conducted by Internal Affairs at Fairfield Police.

The man in the video is speaking out against the department, and you can hear what he had to say on the CBS42 News at 5 and 6.