Fairfield mayor holds press conference addressing video of police officer reportedly slapping citizen

FAIRFIELD, ALA. (WIAT)- A man claims a Fairfield police officer slapped him in the face. The alleged incident outside a gas station was caught on camera. Fairfield mayor Edward May II said he seen the video and tells CBS 42 the detective has been with the department for 10 years is suspended without pay and there will be an investigation.

The video surfaced Tuesday on social media.

Christian Hines said he went to the Citgo gas station Tuesday afternoon.

“I was just trying to talk to him[detective], and see what was going on because my brother in handcuffs, when I told him I did not want to talk no more he came up toward me, fast, aggressively, and slapped me in my face before I know it I was getting slapped by a police officer,” said Hines.

Hines said he did not do anything wrong.

“I have three kids. I work every day for him to slap me. I feel violated. I feel violated,” said Hines.

Hines said he was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

Mayor Edward may II said he has seen the video.

“I regret the whole incident that took place. I don’t think that what took place is necessarily reflective of all officers in the city of Fairfield,” said May.

May said an investigation will be conducted by internal affairs division at the Fairfield police department.

“After that I have an opportunity review the report and determine if any further disciplinary action should be taken,” said May.

The detectives name has not been released.