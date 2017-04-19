First Tropical Cyclone of 2017 Forms in the Atlantic

This is not your run-of-the-mill Tropical Depression. But it is the first storm classified by the National Hurricane Center. Subtropical Depression One formed earlier Wednesday morning in the open waters of the North Atlantic. It poses no threat to the mainland U.S. and shouldn’t be an organized tropical cyclone for long.

The storm was tracked by the NHC for the last couple of day and has developed just enough organized thunderstorm convection around the center, with winds just strong enough near the storm to be classified a depression. However, the “subtropical” designation means it doesn’t have the same characteristics that a normal tropical depression would have, like the system is still embedded within an upper-level low, the outflow of the storm is minimal and the strongest winds are removed from the center of circulation.

This storm isn’t expected to last too long, as another low-pressure area will most likely absorb this one in the next 24-36 hours.