TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education is now complete with six new members completing the group of eight.

The final spots were secured yesterday in the run-off election.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Matt Wilson defeated Que Chandler to claim the District 1 seat. Kendra Williams unseated three-term incumbent Ernestine Tucker in District 2. Erica Grant topped Beth Cleino Allway to claim the district 5 seat.

The new board will be sworn in on May 22nd.