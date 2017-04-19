Organization hosting “Hour of Power” event for young Birmingham men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming up this Saturday, a local non-profit group will host an event for young men in the Birmingham area. The Hour of Power event is an interactive workshop that gives participants a practical approach to stepping into a professional world.

Twin brothers Julian and Justin Grant started Siamese Dreams Next Level Outreach in 2014 to educate, enrich, and empower teenagers by holding events to provide them with tools to push beyond societal limitations and pursue authentic success. The brothers, along with Birmingham City Councilor Jay Roberson and the 100 Days of Nonviolence initiative, are hosting sessions to teach young men in 8th to 12th grades about walking into their purpose.

Siamese Dreams is also awarding the “J for a J” Scholarship to 12 exceptional graduating male students from the Birmingham. The Grants use the ongoing craze for one of the world’s most popular sneaker brands, Nike Air Jordan, as a way to enlighten young men about the importance of professional dress as they enter college and the workforce. They will award the chosen students with a new pair of Johnson & Murphy Dress shoes.

The Hour of Power event is Saturday, April 22nd. It starts at 9 a.m. and will be at Lawson State Community College. To learn more about Siamese Dreams, click here. You can also stay connected on social media here and here.