Representative Johnny Mack Morrow releases resolution calling for investigation of Rebekah Mason

(WIAT) — State Representative Johnny Mack Morrow is preparing to hold a press conference to speak on a resolution that he plans to introduce, according to a release from the Alabama House of Representatives.

The resolution being introduced is calling for the state attorney general to launch a deeper investigation into any wrongdoing that Rebekah Mason may have caused as an “unofficial lobbyist” during her alleged affair with former Governor Robert Bentley.

Morrow has characterized Mason’s alleged actions as an insult to all profession women throughout the state. In the last paragraph of the resolution, he commends former First Lady Dianne Bentley for “rising to the challenges of this difficult and tumultuous time for our state with grace, dignity, faith, and integrity.

The full resolution can be read below.

Morrow’s Resolution on Mason