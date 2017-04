Related Coverage ALEA issues missing child alert for baby taken during a car theft in Bessemer

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Birmingham Police, 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found safe in Alabaster. She has been transported to an area hospital as a safety precaution.

The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, has also been found in Alabaster and has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.