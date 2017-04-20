2003 silver Grand Prix taken from Clay Co post office with child inside

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are searching for a vehicle taken from the post office on Highway 41 with a child inside.

The vehicle is a 2003 silver Grand Prix, tag # 43CR742. The child is a 1-year-old boy named Zy’Koby Clark.

According to officials, the suspect is 29-year-old Tiarra Ingram, who reportedly may have mental problems and has run away before. Ingram, the mother and the child were all reportedly together in the vehicle, and the mom went into the post office. When she came out, the vehicle was gone.

Call Lineville PD at 256-396-2633 or local police if you see them. Officials have deployed a helicopter to aid in the search. The mother doesn’t think they’ll get far, because there was only about $3 of gas left in the tank. They do not know direction of travel.